Belconnen kebab shop added to covid exposure site list

BELCO Kebab and Pizzeria is the latest covid exposure site, listed as a casual contact location today (October 27).

The new casual contact site includes:

Belco Halal Kebabs & Pizzeria, Lathlain Street, Belconnen, 12pm to 12:30pm, October 24.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.