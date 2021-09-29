Belconnen supermarket identified as close contact site

ONE new business has been identified as a close contact covid exposure site, meanwhile a childcare centre, supermarkets and a bus route have been added to the casual contact list in the past 24 hours.

Woolworths Metro Cameron Avenue on 1/6 Grazier Lane, Belconnen, has been classified a close contact site between 10.30am and 11.30am on Saturday, September 25.

Anyone who has been at this location during the time listed are considered close contacts and are required to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine, get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health and remain in quarantine until advised further by ACT Health, even if they get a negative test result.

New causal contact sites include:

Coles Tuggeranong, South.Point Tuggeranong, Greenway, 1.50pm-3pm, September 27.

Woolworths Cooleman Court, Weston, 11.30am-12.30pm, September 27.

ALDI Cooleman Court, Weston, 6.55pm-8pm, September 26.

Bus Route 24, Code BUS709, Evatt (William Webb Drive) to Belconnen, 11.10am-11.15am, September 26.

Coles Chisholm, 4.45pm-5.35pm, September 26.

IGA Ngunnawal Platypus, 2.30pm-3.15pm, September 25.

Coles Express Gungahlin, 8pm-9pm, September 24.

Communities@Work Kambah – Taylor Child Care and Education Centre, Kambah, 7am-2.30pm, September 22.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.