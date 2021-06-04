Big Garran search for missing man

MORE than 60 police officers and volunteers have been searching Garran today (June 4) for missing man 57-year-old Julius Ghuede.

Julius (also known as Roger) left a surgical ward at the Canberra Hospital about 1.30am yesterday.

Police have released an image of Julius where he was last seen at the Garran shops about 8.10am yesterday. He was wearing a black beanie and hoodie, with grey shorts and black shoes. He is believed to be on foot.

Police, AFP Search and Rescue and the ACT State Emergency Service have searched areas in Garran without success.

Sgt Nigel Booth, of Woden Police Station, said the search efforts would continue until Mr Ghuede is found.

“Police are very concerned for Mr Ghuede’s health and safety,” Sgt Booth said.

“Given the Canberra climate it is a worry, he is out at night and police would urgently like to locate Mr Ghuede to bring him back for medical attention.”

Anyone with information should call 131 444.

