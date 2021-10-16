News location:

Canberra CityNews

Bike crash man stretchered out of Mount Majura

Rescue at Mount Majura.

WINDY conditions prevented an injured man from being airlifted following a mountain bike crash on a remote area of Mount Majura this afternoon (October 16).

ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire & Rescue and SouthCare combined to use specialised skills to stretcher the man 800 metres over steep terrain to get him out and off to hospital.

Thirteen crew members were involved in the rescue.

Top Stories

