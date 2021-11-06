Blaze at Kingston apartment block

SIX fire crews have raced to an apartment building blaze on Burke Crescent, between Kennedy Street and Leichhardt Street, Kingston.
Firefighters worked quickly to evacuate the building and the fire has now been extinguished.
It is suspected that the fire started in a kitchen located on level three and minor damage was sustained to a single, affected unit.
There are no reports of injuries.
