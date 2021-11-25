Bungendore cops another two covid cases

TWO more cases of covid in Bungendore have been reported today (November 25) by the Southern NSW Local Health District.
There were four new cases of COVID-19 in the district in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
Of the four new cases:
- One is in the Snowy Monaro LGA. The case is in Cooma and is under investigation.
- Two are in the Queanbeyan Palerang LGA. Both cases are in Bungendore and are linked to known cases.
- One case is in the Eurobodalla LGA. The case is in Broulee and was acquired interstate.
This brings the total cases in SNSWLHD to 565 since the start of the current outbreak in June.
