Bureau warns of flash flooding in Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT State Emergency Service (SES) has issued a “flood watch” for the Queanbeyan and Molonglo rivers ahead of the heavy rainfall predicted for tomorrow (March 23).

About 70mm of rain will fall tomorrow and may lead to flash flooding in the ACT, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Particularly the Queanbeyan and Molonglo river catchments areas are at-risk of flooding and will likely experience minor flooding, warn ACT ESA.

While the risk of further flooding in the ACT remains low, ACT ESA say the situation could change quickly.

Because of this, ACT ESA is asking the community to take the following actions to stay safe, such as:

Never drive, ride or walk through floodwater

Stay clear of rivers, creeks and stormwater drains as waterways are rising slowly due to the persistent rain

Do not swim, kayak or undertake other water sports in swollen rivers or creeks

Clear roofs and gutters of debris

Drive safely to the road conditions

“We also ask that parents talk to their children about the risk of playing in or around stormwater drains or creeks, and encourage their children to share this with their peers. Everyone should stay clear of stormwater drains and creeks during significant rainfall events,” says an ACT ESA spokeswoman.

“ACT dam storage levels are at 99.96 per cent and dams may spill as a result of the forecast rainfall.

“A number of low level crossings in the ACT, including Oaks Estate Road, Point Hut Crossing and Angle Crossing are closed due to elevated river heights. Other low level crossings may close at short notice as a result of the significant rainfall being experienced in the ACT.

“More information on road closures is available at cityservices.act. gov.au

“For assistance in a storm or flood call the ACTSES on 132 500, in a life-threatening emergency call triple zero (000).”