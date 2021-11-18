Canberra covid cases take a jump

TWENTY-FIVE cases of COVID-19 were reported in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm last night (November 17), up from yesterday’s six.

It brings the active cases in the region to 191.

There are currently three people in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with one in ICU on a ventilator.

Canberrans over the age of 12 who are fully vaccinated now number 96.8 per cent.