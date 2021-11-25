Canberra set to record wettest November

CANBERRA is on track to record its wettest November.

The ACT has already recorded 148mm of rain, with plenty more to come.

The previous record was set in November 1995 with 138.2mm of rain recorded.

The Weather Bureau has forecast between 20-45mms to falls in some parts of the Territory today (November 26), but showers are expected to ease over the weekend.

The bureau is also predicting above average rainfall in Canberra throughout the summer season.