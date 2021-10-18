Canberrans free to travel NSW without quarantine

FROM November 1, Canberrans will be free to travel all of NSW – including Greater Sydney – without the need to quarantine when they return home.

And, the government says, it will align the ACT’s mandatory quarantine requirements for people arriving from overseas with NSW from that day.

Subject to the public health risk at the time, the government says it will remove the Covid-Affected Area declaration across NSW from November 1.

This aligns with the decision from the NSW government to allow travel from Greater Sydney into its regional areas from that day.

Similar to the arrangements the ACT had in place throughout most of this year, the territory will move to an individual local government area (LGA) assessment of public health risk from November 1.