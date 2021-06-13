Canberrans top the Queen’s Birthday honours

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AUSTRALIA’S first female secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Canberran Ms Frances ADAMSON and Hughes resident Emeritus Prof KURT LAMBECK are two of five people across the nation to be recognised with the highest honour – Companion of the Order of Australia.

Ms Adamson received the honour for eminent service to public administration through the advancement of Australia’s diplomatic, trade and cultural interests, particularly with the People’s Republic of China and the Indo-Pacific region, to innovative foreign policy development and high level program delivery, and as the 36th Governor appointed in SA.

Prof Lambeck was recognised for eminent service to science, particularly to geophysics and geodesy, through research roles at the national and international level, to professional scientific organisations, and to education.

He is part of a cohort of 1190 Australians included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2021, of which women received 416, men were given 530 and one person chose not to specify.

Governor-General David Hurley congratulated all recipients, saying: “Each of these individuals are unique and their story deserves to be shared widely and celebrated.

“Collectively, they speak to who we are as a nation. There are countless examples of selflessness, commitment and dedication. There is diversity and there are examples of exceptional achievement in almost every field imaginable.”

Here are other local people honoured in the latest awards:

OFFICER (AO) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Dr Evans LAGUDAH, Ngunnawal, for distinguished service to agriculture and food science as a researcher in the area of wheat genetics.

Dr Suzanne Mary PACKER AM, Lyons, for distinguished service to children through roles in health, welfare and protection initiatives.

Emeritus Prof James Stanislaus WILLIAMS AM, Holder, for distinguished service to the physical sciences, to tertiary education, and to professional scientific organisations.

MEMBER (AM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Dr Brian Keith BABINGTON, Yarralumla, for significant service to children through safety and well-being initiatives.

Mr Michael Ronald BRENNAN, Campbell, for significant service to the law, and to community organisations.

Ms Stephanie COPUS-CAMPBELL, Campbell, for significant service to aid and development initiatives in PNG.

Prof Lawrence Edward CRAM, Forrest, for significant service to tertiary education, and to astronomy and astrophysics.

Mr Julian Hillary CRIBB, Franklin, for significant service to science communication.

Ms Harriet Claire ELVIN, Forrest, for significant service to arts administration in the ACT and to the community.

Dr Sarah Anne RYAN, Watson, for significant service to the environment, to education and to the community.

Mr Ricky STUART, for significant service to rugby league, and to the community.

Ms Joan WARHURST, Reid, for significant service to education, and to research and curriculum development.

Dr George WILSON, Deakin, for significant service to wildlife conservation, to veterinary science, and to the community.

Mr Robert David YALLOP, Hall, for significant service to international humanitarian aid organisations.

Prof Peter Shane YU, for significant service to the community, particularly to indigenous cultural and political organisations.

MEDAL (OAM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Mr Roger Blair ALLAN, for service to primary education, and to disability sports.

Mr Les BARCLAY, Weston, for service to swimming.

The late Mrs Ethel Emily BAXTER, formerly of Narrabundah, for service to the indigenous community of Queanbeyan.

Dr Diane Robin BELL, for service to literature.

Mrs Jean Isabel BENNETT, Cook, for service to the community of Canberra.

Dr Craig CORMICK, for service to science, and to the community.

Mr Peter John COX, Mawson, for service to rugby league.

Lt-Commander Leo Francis FARRELLY (Retd), Kaleen, for service to youth, and to the community.

Mrs Lyn FULLER, Googong, for service to music.

Rev Gayl Katrina MILLS, Deakin, for service to chaplaincy, and to the Anglican Church of Australia.

Ms Roxanne Marsha MISSINGHAM, Kambah, for service to the library and information sciences.

Mrs Mary Anne NEILSEN, Red Hill, for service to the community as a church organist.

Dr David Peter O’ROURKE, Garran, for service to medicine, and to the international community of West Timor.

Mrs Catherine PARSONS, for service to choral music.

Ms Robyn Lee PORTER, for service to science, and the community.

Mr James Archibald RICE, Monash, for service to the community through social welfare organisations.

Ms Jennifer Dingena TARRANT, Curtin, for service to the hair industry, and to humanitarian initiatives.

Ms Hannah Louise WANDEL, Queanbeyan, for service to women’s affairs, and the community.

Mrs Gwenyth Doreen WARMINGTON, Yass, for service to the community of Yass.

Mrs Allison Dawn WATERHOUSE, Deakin, for service to community history.

Ms Rosslyn Joy WILLIAMS, Holder, for service to community health.

Mr Brett YEATS, Yarralumla, for service to the community of the ACT.

PUBLIC SERVICE MEDAL

Mr Shane Andrew BENNETT, Narrabundah.

Dr Sarah Jane BENSON, Pearce.

Ms Elisabeth Mae BOWES, Kingston.

Mr James BUTTIGIEG, Kingston.

Mr Shane Patrick CARMODY, Yarralumla.

Mrs Belinda Jane FRASER, Fraser.

Mr Paul John GRIGSON, Torrens.

Ms Anastasia (Anna) HARMER, Torrens.

Ms Rachel Jasmine JOLLY.

Ms Debbie MITCHELL, Amaroo.

Ms Ann Elizabeth REDMOND, Curtin.

Mr Michael RYAN, Fisher.

Ms Rebecca Lee SKINNER, Griffith.

Ms Celia STREET, Cook.