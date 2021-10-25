Cases stay low as vaccinations hit 88 per cent

THE number of people, aged 12 and above, fully vaccinated against covid in the ACT has hit 88 per cent, ACT Health reports today (October 25).

Meanwhile, the number of new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday is nine, the same number as yesterday and active cases continue to fall with today’s number sitting at 332.

There are 20 covid patients in hospital, including 10 in intensive case of whom five are on ventilators.