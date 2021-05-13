Climate protestor goes on hunger strike in prison

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ONE of the protestors that stood on the roof of one of two trucks that blocked Commonwealth Avenue and Kings Avenue for seven hours yesterday (May 12) has refused to sign her bail conditions.

Nine climate change activists from the global Extinction Rebellion movement, the same movement that saw people glue themselves to gates at the Comcar depot on Dairy Road on Monday, were charged with causing an unreasonable obstruction yesterday.

The activists, who were protesting in response to the lack of seriousness taken around climate change in the federal budget that was handed down on Tuesday night, were removed from the trucks by a specialist police team.

Six of them faced the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Three of the activists pled guilty to the charges and accepted fines ranging from $400 to $600, two accepted further bail conditions banning them from approaching Parliament House until a hearing on June 10, and one of them, Violet Coco, refused to sign the bail conditions.

She has been taken to the Alexander Maconochie Centre to await her hearing.

While in remand, an Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman said that she is going on a hunger strike, vowing to refuse food until the federal government declares a climate and ecological emergency.

Members of the movement have been in the ACT over the past few days to call on the federal government to take serious climate action.