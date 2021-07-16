Council election: Libs want to ‘get back to basics’

Belinda Strahorn
TWO women will lead the Liberal party’s ticket in the upcoming September Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council election.

Louise Burton, from Wamboin, will head the ticket of six candidates.

Ms Burton, who is a mother and works in national security, says council needs to get back to basics.

“All on the ticket agree that our council needs to get back to roads, rates and rubbish,” Ms Burton says.

“To do that, we have come up with an imaginative yet pragmatic policy plan as the core of our group’s election platform.”

It’s the second time the Liberal’s have run a group ticket at a council election in Queanbeyan-Palerang.

Mark Schweikert.

Current QPRC councillor Mark Schweikert, who is also the ticket’s spokesperson, says the candidates are local Liberal Party members, pre-selected by the party’s branches in Braidwood, Bungendore and Queanbeyan.

“The team has a diverse range of experience and backgrounds
right across the local government area, from the bush to the suburbs
and from [the] self-employed to retirees,” says Mr Schweikert.

The ticket’s other candidates will be announced soon.

The QPRC election will be held on September 4.

 

