Covid testing up as ACT records fewer new cases

THERE have been 15 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm last night (November 23), with 3,817 tests returned negative.

It brings the active cases in the territory to 188, with 1,963 total cases since the start of the current outbreak.

There are currently six people hospitalised as a result of COVID-19, with three in intensive care with two requiring breathing support. This is unchanged from yesterday’s figures.

In the past 24 hours there have been 3,817 negative covid test results received, more than double the previous day’s total of 1,556.

It comes as new epidemiological data from ACT Health yesterday revealed that 23 Canberra schools have been attended by a covid case during their infectious period.

ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated now number 97.4 per cent.

A full list of exposure sites can be found here.