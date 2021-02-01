Dance festival takes a ‘bold’ pause

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN what Liz Lea is calling “a BOLD pause”, the dance artist and former “CityNews” Artist of the Year is postponing her dance summit, “BOLD21”, which would have run in March.

“I am improving and planning for later in the year,” Lea told “CityNews” today (February 1), adding that the recent Australian border closures meant they had been unable to ensure they could offer the festival program as planned and prepared.

With the assistance of the ACT government and partners, she says, she is looking to a September date, and will now focus on future-proofing the event so it can offer programs regardless of future covid restrictions.

She is also keen to ensure maximum accessibility event possible and to that end will be working with Penny Pollard, Ruth O’Brien and Hanna Cormick as “Access All Areas” advisors.

Lea thanked the artists who submitted films, talks and workshops and said there would be another call out in a few months.

Meantime, the plan is to share a range of “BOLDcasts” —interviews and features on dance artists, beginning with a podcast commissioned by “Delving into Dance” featuring the event’s patron, Elizabeth Cameron Dalman, who “shared some wonderful gems” during lockdown, accessible here.

Further details will be posted here theboldfestival.com