Dance festival takes a ‘bold’ pause

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
“Bold” director Liz Lea. Photo: Helen Musa

IN what Liz Lea is calling “a BOLD pause”, the dance artist and former “CityNews” Artist of the Year is postponing her dance summit, “BOLD21”, which would have run in March.

“I am improving and planning for later in the year,” Lea told “CityNews” today (February 1), adding that the recent Australian border closures meant they had been unable to ensure they could offer the festival program as planned and prepared.

With the assistance of the ACT government and partners, she says, she is looking to a September date, and will now focus on future-proofing the event so it can offer programs regardless of future covid restrictions.

She is also keen to ensure maximum accessibility event possible and to that end will be working with Penny Pollard, Ruth O’Brien and Hanna Cormick as “Access All Areas” advisors.

Lea thanked the artists who submitted films, talks and workshops and said there would be another call out in a few months.

Meantime, the plan is to share a range of “BOLDcasts” —interviews and features on dance artists, beginning with a podcast commissioned by “Delving into Dance” featuring the event’s patron, Elizabeth Cameron Dalman, who “shared some wonderful gems” during lockdown, accessible here.

Further details will be posted here theboldfestival.com

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleForce, Scorchers set to call Canberra home amid scare
Next articleCommitment will tackle invasive plants, improve waterways
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply