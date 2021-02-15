‘Disturbing’ play first up for the Q

Share Canberra's trusted news:

HILARY Bell’s disturbing play, “Wolf Lullaby” is the first local production for 2021 at The Q. Presented by Jordan Best’s company Echo Theatre, the play sees a two-year-old boy murdered and suspicion falling on nine-year-old Lizzie, creating a dilemma for her young mum, Angela. The title comes from an old Cherokee saying, “the battle is between two wolves inside us all”. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, until February 27. Book at theq.net.au or call 6285 6290.

THE “SummerSalt” outdoor concert series comes to Canberra, with The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Groote Eylandt singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara and Montaigne, who will represent Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam during May. Stage 88, Saturday, February 27, book here.

ART Song Canberra’s first concert in 2021 will be given by two ANU-trained musicians, soprano Jade McFaul and pianist Lucus Allerton, who will perform songs about the Australian landscape by Margaret Sutherland, Peggy Glanville-Hicks, Alan Tregaskis, Calvin Bowman. “Kaleidoscope”, Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm and 4.15pm, Sunday, February 21. Bookings essential.

THE Enlighten Festival is back with five key events, “Lights! Canberra! Action!” in the Senate Rose Gardens on March 5, the Canberra Balloon Spectacular from March 6 to 14, Symphony in the Park on March 7, Canberra’s 107th birthday on March 8 and large-scale projections on buildings in the Parliamentary Triangle including the National Portrait Gallery, the National Library of Australia, Parliament House, and Questacon, from February 26 to March 8. Bookings and information here.

THE Australian String Quartet has announced that in his 10th year as the quartet’s violist and 25th as a touring musician, Canberra-raised musician Stephen King will become director of engagement and learning for the company.

THE new Grainger Gallery is launching two solo exhibitions by two German artists, originally timed to coincide with the now-postponed Canberra Multicultural Festival as a cross cultural exchange between Australia and Germany. In “Songs of Earth” there’ll be abstracts by Stefan Heyer from Hamburg which have been partly inspired by pop culture, then in “Orange Wasn’t Invited To The Party”, Canberra resident Stefanie Schulte exhibits paintings which stack up layers of colour. Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick, until February 28.

MARSDEN Arts Group has chosen the turquoise colour, “Pantone 311 C”, to represent the connection both between the artworks, and conversations between its very different artists, in its next group exhibition at M16 Artspace, 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, February 25 to March 14.