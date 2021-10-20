Faltering business help leads to job losses, say Libs

SHADOW business minister Leanne Castley has blamed the ACT government’s lack of support for local business for the loss of 7400 jobs in September.

Business Minister Tara Cheyne reported to Budget estimates hearings today (October 20) that 7400 jobs were lost last month in the ACT and that almost half a million dollars has been spent on KPMG consultants advising on the business support scheme.

“The hospitality sector employs tens of thousands of Canberrans, yet this Labor-Greens government continues to punish them with crippling restrictions that will cost more jobs,” Ms Castley said.

“The government talks about a consumer-led recovery, but restrictions are pushing Canberra’s spending power over the border.

“This incompetent government is big on announcements but hopeless at delivery, and business knows it.”