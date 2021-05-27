Federal funding to improve campgrounds

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

RECREATIONAL fishing facilities and campgrounds will be improved at three Canberra locations as part of funding provided through a federal government program. 

The Morrison Government is investing $141,000 to improve facilities such as toilet blocks, campground entrances, traffic overflow areas, washdown stations and showers at the Blue Range Campground, Cotter Campground and Pine Island.

ACT Senator Zed Seselja said: “We’re blessed in Canberra to have access to some of the best walks and trails in our backyard, and new and renewed infrastructure and access will help holidaymakers and Canberrans alike to enjoy the serenity of some of our best fishing and camping spots.

“It’s just another reason to encourage tourists, family and friends to come and visit our beautiful territory for their next holiday.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleFormer Australia Post boss deserves some apologies
Next articleActivities that keep children entertained and warm 
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply