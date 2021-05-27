Federal funding to improve campgrounds

Share Canberra's trusted news:

RECREATIONAL fishing facilities and campgrounds will be improved at three Canberra locations as part of funding provided through a federal government program.

The Morrison Government is investing $141,000 to improve facilities such as toilet blocks, campground entrances, traffic overflow areas, washdown stations and showers at the Blue Range Campground, Cotter Campground and Pine Island.

ACT Senator Zed Seselja said: “We’re blessed in Canberra to have access to some of the best walks and trails in our backyard, and new and renewed infrastructure and access will help holidaymakers and Canberrans alike to enjoy the serenity of some of our best fishing and camping spots.

“It’s just another reason to encourage tourists, family and friends to come and visit our beautiful territory for their next holiday.”