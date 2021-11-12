Fifteen new cases as Canberra re-opens

FIFTEEN new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

It comes as many freedoms returned to the capital today, including dancing, organised sport and eased restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

Currently, there are 154 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory, with the total number of cases for this outbreak sitting at 1,793.

No people are currently hospitalised with the virus and Canberrans over 12 who are fully vaccinated now number 96 per cent.