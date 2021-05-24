Free rego for new owners of zero emissions vehicles

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NEWLY purchased zero emissions vehicles (ZEVs) will receive two years of free registration in the ACT from today (May 24).

Eligible ACT residents and businesses can apply for the two years of free registration for ZEVs purchased or acquired from today until June 30, 2024, says Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

Also the Climate Action Minister, Mr Barr says: “Reducing the number of high emitting vehicles on our roads is significant to achieving our [target of net zero emissions by 2045] along with encouraging active travel and public transport use.”

“Transport emissions now account for around 60 per cent of the ACT’s greenhouse gas emissions and of these emissions an estimated 70 per cent are from private vehicles.

Eligibility requirements are available via act.gov.au/ zevregistrations