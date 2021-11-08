Glasgow rhymes with fiasco… the Wharf Revue returns!

THE Canberra public is in for a treat if the media call for the newest satirical Wharf Revue is anything to go by.

We were, the exultant stage manager told us, the first people ever to have seen this latest iteration as the team of “Wharfies”, Phillip Scott, Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Amanda Bishop, go through their spoof on the Canadian-Broadway musical “Come From Away”, now restyled now restyled “Go Far Away,” in acknowledgment of Australia’s less-than-generous approach to refugees.

No longer set on “the Rock”, Newfoundland, the subject matter for the Wharfies was closer to home, Christmas Island, beloved of crustaceans, the song goes.

“I was never racist,” Bishop sang, elsewhere lamenting on why these new refugees weren’t the “good” ones like the Vietnamese, who’d brought us rice paper rolls. Whatever Afghans ate, she mused, it wasn’t what we wanted.

Scott, the company’s piano-man, then took to the keyboard to plays and sing “The Scomo Song”, his Harry Belafonte-style calypso number where instead of singing “Day-ooo,” he sings, “Sco-o-o-o-o-mo.”

Up-to-date as always, Scott (who also plays a mean Kevin Rudd) even managed to rhyme “Glasgow” with “fiasco”.

“The Wharf Revue: Can of Worms”, Canberra Theatre, November 8-20,⁠ Book at canberraticketing.com.au