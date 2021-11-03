Going bonkers for fish ‘n’ chips

Snapper on the Lake on a sunny Sunday was the spot and it seemed Canberrans had gone bonkers for fish ‘n’ chips, says dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON.

THE lines were huge, the massive lawn area packed and there was a real buzz at the Canberra Southern Cross Club’s Yarralumla location on a sunny Sunday after lockdown restrictions eased.

Snapper on the Lake was the spot and it seemed Canberrans had gone bonkers for fish ‘n’ chips.

One thing is for sure… as customers, we’re going to have to be a bit patient as the already stressed hospitality industry realigns itself to being open.

We waited more than 20 minutes to place our order for fish ‘n’ chips and just as long to order wine (only one bartender was working).

We were silly not to have investigated a bit more because contactless ordering is available at Snapper on the Lake, so we could have avoided waiting in line altogether.

Having said that, it was a glorious day, good to be outside and the food surprised us by being dished up in 10 minutes or so after we placed our order (a buzzer system is used).

We began with some gorgeous calamari, which was super tender (five pieces for $12).

While the food wasn’t piping hot, the fish was great on all counts. The batter on the red cod wasn’t heavy or gluggy, the crumb on the Dory was just the right texture and the grilled barramundi was perfect. It was great to indulge in chips, which we tended not to order during lockdown because they don’t travel so well. All fish ‘n’ chip orders are $17.

Aside from fish ‘n’ chips, Snapper offers chicken schnitzel, chips and salad ($22), a beef burger ($19), a Caesar salad ($14), smoked chicken and avo salad ($14) and more. Kids’ meals are $12.

The club is to be applauded for handling covid requirements with precision. A staff member was at the front of the ordering area, ensuring no more than four customers were inside at a time, either ordering or picking up.

White wines are $36 a bottle except for the Mt Majura Pinot Gris ($42). Beers, including several Capital Brewing options, range from $7 to $9.

Remember that spontaneity isn’t exactly the name of the game as yet with dining out. Best to plan well ahead and book. More and more eateries aren’t putting their phone number on their websites so be prepared to book online, with some systems much easier to use than others.

Snapper is cashless and tables weren’t in use on our visit, perhaps because of staff shortages. It’s open seven days and sitting on a picnic blanket or picnic chairs right on the water is a real treat.