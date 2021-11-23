Government does little to protect to flying fox, Liberals say

THE Canberra Liberals have questioned the ACT government’s commitment to protecting the grey-headed flying fox, saying it’s done “nothing” to protect the animal since they were declared a vulnerable species in May 2019.

The Canberra Liberals environment spokesperson Leanne Castley said the ACT government today (November 23) voted against the Canberra Liberals’ amendment for new laws that will see the introduction of animal-friendly fruit tree netting by June next year, instead supporting the Green’s motion to phase out wide-gauge fruit tree netting by January 2023.

Greens MLA Jo Clay moved a motion in the ACT Legislative Assembly calling on the ACT government to phase out wide-gauge fruit tree netting by January 2023.

Wide-gauge fruit tree nets are known to trap and injure grey-headed flying foxes, possums, snakes, birds and other wildlife, with many animals not surviving the experience.

“The grey-headed flying fox was listed as vulnerable in May 2019 and the government has done nothing to protect it since then,” Ms Castley said.

“There is tripartisan agreement to protect these megabats, so why doesn’t the government get on with the job and introduce the new laws by June 30 next year.

“So much for the Canberra community electing six Greens in the belief that environmental management and protecting our vulnerable wildlife would be prioritised.”