Government plans to have e-scooters everywhere

THE ACT government is looking at expanding the availability of e-scooters to all Canberra town centres by the end of 2022, following recommendations from an independent review.

Transport Minister Chris Steel said the government would also implement a key recommendation of the review to introduce a “Three Strikes Rule”, where multiple acts of non-compliance, such as not wearing a helmet or not parking a scooter properly, could lead to a user’s account being cancelled.

“The review highlights opportunities to improve safety and address concerns about public amenity through measures like the ‘Three Strikes Rule’ and we intend to implement these recommendations with e-scooter providers as soon as possible,” said Minister Steel.

“We see the expansion of the scheme as an opportunity to provide an alternative form of travel for Canberrans, together with public transport, during the upcoming disruption associated with the construction of major infrastructure projects.”

He said the government would explore a phased expansion of the current scheme with e-scooter providers by the end of 2022. This was proposed to start by connecting the two existing zones of central Canberra and Belconnen, before expanding initially to Gungahlin and Woden, then on to Tuggeranong, Weston Creek and Molonglo.

Planning for the expansion would include working with scooter operators to connect these town centres via Canberra’s extensive shared path network and the use of geo-fencing technology, so that people could move between regions safely and without using major arterial roads.

“The government will be looking at how we can provide safe, designated parking areas for e-scooters, improve geo-fenced ‘no-go’ and ‘low-speed’ zones to promote safe use and we intend to legislate to address unsafe practices like drink riding,” he said.