Sunday, November 7, 2021

Gyms feature as covid contact sites

THREE of the four latest covid close contact locations are Club Lime gyms in Kambah and Tuggeranong. 

  • Salotto, 25 Kennedy Street, Kingston, November 6, 2pm-3.30pm.
  • Club Lime Kambah, 60 Jenke Circuit, Kambah, November 2, 9.45am-11.20am.
  • Club Lime Tuggeranong, 25 Bartlet Place, Greenway, November 2, 3.45pm-5pm.
  • Club Lime Kambah, 60 Jenke Circuit, Kambah, October 31, 8am-9:20am.

