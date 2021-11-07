Gyms feature as covid contact sites

THREE of the four latest covid close contact locations are Club Lime gyms in Kambah and Tuggeranong.
- Salotto, 25 Kennedy Street, Kingston, November 6, 2pm-3.30pm.
- Club Lime Kambah, 60 Jenke Circuit, Kambah, November 2, 9.45am-11.20am.
- Club Lime Tuggeranong, 25 Bartlet Place, Greenway, November 2, 3.45pm-5pm.
- Club Lime Kambah, 60 Jenke Circuit, Kambah, October 31, 8am-9:20am.
