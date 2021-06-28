Health minister urges Canberrans to roll up their sleeves

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A DAY before the ACT government’s third COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic opens at Canberra Airport, Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith is urging Canberrans to roll up their sleeves and take up the opportunity to get a vaccination as soon as possible.

The airport clinic at 30 Nomad Drive, Pialligo, will be providing Pfizer vaccinations to eligible Canberrans from 8am to 3.30pm, seven days a week.

Canberrans aged 40-59 years can book for a Pfizer appointment at the airport precinct clinic or Garran.

Bookings are also open to anyone between the ages of 16 and 39 who is:

a health, aged care, disability sector or other critical services worker

an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person

a person with a disability or underlying health condition or

a carer for an elderly person or a person with a disability or underlying health condition.

The health minister says appointments at the airport clinic will increase to 3000 per week and opening hours will be extended as more supply becomes available and more Canberrans are due for their second dose.

“We are urging Canberrans to roll up their sleeves and take up the opportunity to get a vaccination as soon as possible,” she says.

“The vaccine is one way that Canberrans can protect themselves, their families and our community from the worst health impacts of COVID-19.”

The mass vaccination clinic at Calvary Public Hospital Bruce will continue to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to those 60 years and over.

People can book their appointments using the ACT government booking system MyDHR or by calling the vaccination booking line on 5124 7700, 7am-7pm, daily.