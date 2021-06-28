Health minister urges Canberrans to roll up their sleeves

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith

A DAY before the ACT government’s third COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic opens at Canberra Airport, Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith is urging Canberrans to roll up their sleeves and take up the opportunity to get a vaccination as soon as possible.

The airport clinic at 30 Nomad Drive, Pialligo, will be providing Pfizer vaccinations to eligible Canberrans from 8am to 3.30pm, seven days a week.

Canberrans aged 40-59 years can book for a Pfizer appointment at the airport precinct clinic or Garran.

Bookings are also open to anyone between the ages of 16 and 39 who is:

  • a health, aged care, disability sector or other critical services worker
  • an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person
  • a person with a disability or underlying health condition or
  • a carer for an elderly person or a person with a disability or underlying health condition.

The health minister says appointments at the airport clinic will increase to 3000 per week and opening hours will be extended as more supply becomes available and more Canberrans are due for their second dose.

“We are urging Canberrans to roll up their sleeves and take up the opportunity to get a vaccination as soon as possible,” she says.

“The vaccine is one way that Canberrans can protect themselves, their families and our community from the worst health impacts of COVID-19.”

The mass vaccination clinic at Calvary Public Hospital Bruce will continue to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to those 60 years and over.

People can book their appointments using the ACT government booking system MyDHR or by calling the vaccination booking line on 5124 7700, 7am-7pm, daily.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDespite covid, the show must go on – for some
Next articleToilet paper sales wiped clean from some ACT store shelves
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply