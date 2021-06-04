High lead levels force preschool to relocate

Belinda Strahorn
THE Captains Flat Community Preschool has been forced to relocate after lead “above a safe level” was found at the school in February.

The preschool, on Foxlow Street, closed temporarily for a deep clean when it was found to have “above health investigation” levels of lead detected in the playground, outside the preschool and in the reserve behind the preschool, before reopening in March.

A statement on the preschool website said the preschool will relocate to a new site near the Captains Flat Public School by July.

It also stated that NSW Crown Lands recommends the preschool site be “disused” and “remediated”.

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) tested 80 public sites in Captains Flat after elevated levels of lead were found on the former Lake George Mine site and along parts of the rail corridor earlier this year.
It’s unknown whether the preschool will re-open back at the remediated preschool site in the future.

