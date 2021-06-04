High lead levels force preschool to relocate

A statement on the preschool website said the preschool will relocate to a new site near the Captains Flat Public School by July.
It also stated that NSW Crown Lands recommends the preschool site be “disused” and “remediated”.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) tested 80 public sites in Captains Flat after elevated levels of lead were found on the former Lake George Mine site and along parts of the rail corridor earlier this year.
It’s unknown whether the preschool will re-open back at the remediated preschool site in the future.