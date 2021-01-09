Hoons and burnouts close Lonsdale Street

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE closed Lonsdale Street in Braddon for public safety concerns after reports of burnouts and dangerous driving during an unregulated car cruise.

Police were called after reports of dangerous driving combined with large numbers of people consuming alcohol and engaging in anti-social behaviour at about 7.50pm last night (December 8).

Lonsdale Street was closed to traffic and the crowd and cruise dispersed.

AT about 10.40pm, police say they were were alerted to a large number of cars driving dangerously at the corner of Yallourn Street and Canberra Avenue in Fyshwick.

Police parked 100 metres from the spectators, but the patrol car was surrounded by spectators who threw items and verbally abused the officers.

Lights and sirens were activated and the crowd parted and the drivers dispersed. A spectator threw a bottle that smashed the rear window of the police car.

At this stage no charges have been laid in relation to either incident.