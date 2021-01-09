Hoons and burnouts close Lonsdale Street

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE closed Lonsdale Street in Braddon for public safety concerns after reports of burnouts and dangerous driving during an unregulated car cruise.

Police were called after reports of dangerous driving combined with large numbers of people consuming alcohol and engaging in anti-social behaviour at about 7.50pm last night (December 8).

Lonsdale Street was closed to traffic and the crowd and cruise dispersed.

AT about 10.40pm, police say they were were alerted to a large number of cars driving dangerously at the corner of Yallourn Street and Canberra Avenue in Fyshwick.

Police parked 100 metres from the spectators, but the patrol car was surrounded by spectators who threw items and verbally abused the officers.

Lights and sirens were activated and the crowd parted and the drivers dispersed. A spectator threw a bottle that smashed the rear window of the police car.

At this stage no charges have been laid in relation to either incident.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleOut of control and unruly, even in Cedric’s patch
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply