How Otis makes a pro chef of you

Dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON is champing at the bit to get back to a “real restaurant” but was thrilled with this eat-at-home option.

OTIS at Home is all about takeaway, elevated. It’s part of a growing trend in some hospitality quarters, kickstarted by covid.

“CityNews” saw even more restaurants offering cook-at-home dinner experiences during this most recent lockdown.

The idea is that the restaurant does all the shopping, chopping, prepping and packaging. They then provide easy steps for finishing everything off, just like a pro chef.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m looking forward to dining in a real restaurant this week, but it’s also been a pleasure to support those in hospitality who braved lockdown by being innovative and staying open to feed us starving Canberrans.

But back to Otis at Home.

The menu changes weekly and focuses on seasonal, high-quality ingredients. So it’s no surprise, given it’s spring, that lamb was front and centre of our cook-at-home experience.

And stunning lamb it was, from Cowra. The shoulder was slow cooked for 14 hours and arrived with a sexy shiraz jus. All we had to do was turn the oven on and pop the meat in (already in a foil tray) to reheat for 26 minutes. It was tender, moist, packed with flavour and fell off the bone.

The menu was Turkish inspired. We began with Turkish flat bread also reheated at 160 degrees. It was accompanied by baba ganoush provided in a round tub. The texture was super smooth and the appetiser super smoky.

The black garlic pressed potato bake arrived in a vacuum packed bag – layer upon layer upon layer of thin potato with the black garlic adding a mild sweetness. However, like the lamb we found the dish slightly salty.

Turmeric is such a delightful spice that adds both flavour and a vibrant colour to dishes. Otis at Home delivered a delish service of turmeric rice in a tub. Simply toss in a pan with one tablespoon of water, stir with a spatula and present as a side.

Also loaded with colour was the Turkish shepherd’s salad, a popular and traditional side dish. Squeeze the fresh lemon over the gorgeous collection of veggies and away you go.

Dessert was decadent and also easy to dish up. Sprinkle the crunchy chocolate crumb on top of the panna cotta in the tub and dig in. Those keen to get fancy can follow Otis’ instructions for turning the dessert on to a pretty plate.

Otis has started a new tradition with the Otis Friday Roast Cook at Home Pack. It’s designed as a grazing session to top off your week, with each celebrating a different culture. Menus can be adjusted to cater for gluten free.

Otis at Home is $150 (for two) and available Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Otis recommends wines to go with meals.