In Higgins it seems to be South Sydney til I….

SOUTH Sydney went down to Penrith by two points last night in the NRL’s nail-biting grand final (14-12) played in Brisbane. By this morning (October 4), this sign popped out front of a house in Higgins.
No sympathy from snapper (and AFL tragic) MIKE WELSH, who wondered: “Is this taking ‘South Sydney til I Die’ a bit too far or has Halloween come early?”
