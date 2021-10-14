Just one new covid case in Queanbeyan

ONLY one new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region today (October 14), bringing the total active case number to 136.

The case is currently under investigation but is promising given yesterday’s (October 13) good news of no new cases in the area.

Throughout Southern NSW, only one other case was reported in Batemans Bay and is linked to a known case.

Since the start of the current outbreak in June there have been 391 total cases of COVID-19 detected in Southern NSW.

State-wide covid numbers also continue to drop, with 406 new cases of the virus reported in the last 24 hours.