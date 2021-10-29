Kambah raid yields guns, knives, spears and drugs

A 31-year old man was arrested after police seized a “slam fire” shotgun, other weapons and drugs during a raid in Kambah yesterday (October 29).

He faces court charged with unauthorised possession of firearms, unauthorised manufacture of firearms and breach of a good behaviour order.

In the early morning of Friday, August 20, a silver Subaru Forester failed to stop for police in Belconnen. Later that morning, the Forester was found in McKellar and in it police discovered a shotgun in two pieces, several shotgun shells and multiple knives.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, police executed a search warrant yesterday at a home in Kambah and found:

an improvised “slam fire” shotgun

a gel blaster assault rifle

a replica pistol

improvised knives and throwing spears

metal pipes

multiples bags of white crystalline substance and drug paraphernalia

Anyone with information about the creation or possession of illegal firearms call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.