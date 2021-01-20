Lake Ginninderra gets 25,000 new fish

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MORE than 25,000 native Murray Cod have been released into Lake Ginninderra in an effort to help balance the lake’s ecosystems.

The move comes as part of the ACT government’s annual fish stocking program, which aims to promote healthy populations of native fish in Canberra lakes that would otherwise consist of pest species like the European Carp.

“Our fish stocking program is crucial in helping our lakes and ponds continue to have healthy populations of native fish,” said Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti.

“Murray Cod do not naturally breed in our urban lakes due to the still water environment, so regular stocking of the species is required.”

Since 1964, the stocking program has added more than 1.5 million native fish to ACT lakes.

Minister Vassarotti said this has allowed anglers and casual fishers an opportunity to fish sustainably and reduce impact on populations in other ACT waterways.

Over the next month the ACT government will also be releasing 3600 Golden Perch into the southern urban ponds.