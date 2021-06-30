Let’s dance for fitness, friendship and sheer fun

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post, “CityNews” speaks to some of Canberra’s movers and shakers who know how to teach their talent.

BESIDES the sheer fun of it, dancing can offer a sweeping range of benefits for those willing to give it a go.

It can improve confidence, coordination and creativity, be a great way to keep fit, and can provide abundant opportunities to meet new people.

Whether it’s ballroom, folk or youth dancing, this week “CityNews” speaks to some of Canberra’s movers and shakers who know how to teach their talent.

Quality classes turn dreams into a reality

EMPIRE Performing Arts (EPA Dance), a dance school located in Bungendore and Googong, is focused on providing the highest quality teaching in a fun and engaging environment, the school says.

At EPA Dance, it’s of the utmost importance that any students dreaming of a career in dance are able to turn that dream into a reality, says a school spokeswoman.

“We believe that all students should be trained with exceptional technique,” she says.

“All of the classes at EPA Dance are structured to ensure that students not only have fun but progress through levels at the highest standard.”

Offering classes such as ballet, jazz, lyrical/contemporary, hip hop, tap and acrobatics as well as specialty programs such as advanced tumbling, performance troupe and private tuition, classes start for children aged 18 months with the school’s “First Steps Program” and progress for students to the age of 18 years.

“Along with dance and fitness classes, EPA also runs birthday parties and has a professional production group that performs at events locally and interstate,” she says.

Empire Performing Arts, Googong Community Centre, Queanbeyan Uniting Church Hall, and 2 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore. Visit epadance.com, call 0434 847783 or email hello@epadance.com

Keeping history alive while having fun

THROUGH their weekly lessons teaching several types of traditional dance, the Monaro Folk Society aims to keep historical art forms alive, says president David Ball.

“We provide a wide variety of dance and music activities in various styles including weekly lessons for Australian bush dance, Irish set dancing, English country dance and more,” says David, who also plays the accordion and piano with the Folk Society.

“Dancing is a great way to get endorphins flowing, a real mood lifter, and it’s a great way to meet new people as well.”

Due to covid restrictions, the not-for-profit organisation was unable to celebrate its 50th anniversary last year, but David says they’ll certainly be making up for it in 2021 and 2022 with multiple events.

“We have two to three major events a year where there’s a live band and people can dress up in period costumes to show off what they’ve learnt,” he says.

“This year we’ll be having our Colonial Ball at the end of September.”

He says the Folk Society welcomes anyone regardless of experience to come try.

We want to develop people’s dancing skills and we want people to have fun while they’re doing it, there’s a real energy that comes from dancing,” says David.

“The magic is in the history and culture, keeping those important things alive.”

The Monaro Folk Society, visit monarofolk.org.au or email info@monarofolk.org.au

Developing the next generation of dancers

QL2 DANCE’S innovative, challenging and diverse programs help shape the next generation of dance artists, says artistic director Ruth Osborne.

“We’re a contemporary organisation with an extensive training program tailored for ages five to 26,” says Ruth.

“We value creative input and collaboration in a non-competitive environment where each dancer is supported in their individuality.”

Ruth says QL2 dancers are always sharing their talents with the community through a wide variety of performances.

“In May we presented our Quantum Leap project at the Rebel Playhouse, ‘Then.Now.When?’, for dancers aged 14 to 26,” she says.

“Every year our Quantum Leap ensemble presents a new work at the Playhouse choreographed by professional choreographers in collaboration with the Quantum Leap ensemble dancers.

“Our ‘Chaos Project’ for younger dancers aged 8-20, also presented every year with a new work, will be presented at the Canberra College Theatre on October 8-9, and we also present works in festivals every year in Canberra and nationally.”

Ruth says that it’s QL2’s “holistic” approach to dance that makes them unique.

“Our programs allow creativity, confidence, collaboration and true leadership to flourish,” she says.

QL2 Dance, Gorman Arts Centre, 55 Ainslie Avenue, Braddon. Call 6247 3103 or visit ql2.org.au

Dale’s classes are a fun way to get fit

TEACHING a range of classic dance styles, Dale’s Ballroom Dancing offers a fun way to get fit, socialise and compete in a friendly environment, says owner Dale Harris.

“You don’t realise how much exercise you’re doing, you’re constantly on the move,” she says.

Dale, who loves seeing her students having fun and improving in her classes, teaches styles such as the 10 traditional ballroom dances: waltz, tango, foxtrot, quickstep, Viennese waltz, cha cha, samba, jive, rumba and paso doble.

Backed by more than 20 years’ experience teaching dance, Dale started dancing even earlier, at the age of six, when she developed an interest in ballroom dancing.

She’s since received many qualifications in ballroom dancing and is also a championship adjudicator who travels interstate to judge ballroom competitions.

And while it’s not compulsory, Dale says her students have a chance to compete and she loves seeing them receive medals for their achievements.

“We had a competition just recently and it’s so rewarding to see the looks on the kids’ faces when they get their medals,” she says.

But, she says she also loves to see them having a great time and enjoying the classes, with classes for adults, children and social classes, too.

Dale’s Ballroom Dancing, 245 Cowlishaw Street, Tuggeranong. Call 6296 4009, email dale_harris@bigpond.com or visit dalesballroomdancing.com

Studio opens up to the public

SUBSDANCE Dance Studio, a dance studio that has a wide variety of classes no matter someone’s fitness or experience, is hosting an open day on July 10, says director Charlie Wan.

Charlie is encouraging anyone to come along and try their classes during the open day, which will be “jam-packed” with free, 30 minute “taster” dance and fitness classes.

“There are lots of classes to choose from, which will suit beginners up to more experienced dancers,” she says.

Classes are aimed at adults and Charlie says some of the most popular classes include Afrobeat, reggaeton, Zumba, dancehall, chair and heels, booty work, Pilates, commercial Latin, showgirl and musical theatre dance.

For those who need a bit more of a confidence boost before joining group classes, Charlie says one-on-one lessons are available.

Subsdance also offers wedding dance lessons and hosts private hens or birthday parties.

“We’re an accessible space that welcomes all men, women and non-binary people,” Charlie says.

“We are a safe, welcoming space for members and allies of the LGBTQI+ community.

“Feel free to get in touch to discuss how we can make things work for you.”

Subsdance Dance Studio, The Cusack Centre, level 1, 27-29 Eyre Street, Kingston. Visit subsdance.com.au or email info@subsdance.com.au