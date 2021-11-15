Libs call to fix uneven pavement ‘plaguing’ Charnwood shops

CANBERRA Liberals MLA Elizabeth Kikkert is calling on the ACT Government to fix an uneven pavement at Charnwood shops she says has “plagued” residents since 2013 by causing injuries and hospitalisations.

Mrs Kikkert said many residents, community groups and business owners have told the government about the issue but are still yet to see any effective solutions.

“Funding was initially announced to fix the pavers back in 2016 but five years on and the same issue remains,” said Mrs Kikkert.

“The latest attempt to fix the pavers by the Labor-Greens Government was again preceded by a flashy photo op, and as yet, no funding or clear promises of repairs.”

According to the Liberals, the ACT government’s “YourSay” website states that the listening report from the community consultation was supposed to be released last month but is yet to be seen.

The YourSay website says the ACT Government is considering how to address the paving issue more permanently and that “due to the safety issues involved the Government has ruled out the option of not taking action on the issue.”

“Even after they release the report it could take up to a year before funding is provided and even longer until the dangerous pavement is properly fixed,” said Mrs Kikkert.

“It is not fair on the people of Charnwood or local businesses like the pharmacy that continually care for these people that are tripping on unsafe pavers.”