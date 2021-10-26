News location:

Monaro Highway crash is causing delays

COMMUTERS heading south on the Monaro Highway can expect lengthy delays after a three-vehicle collision near the Alexander Maconochie Centre this afternoon (October 26).

Emergency services are currently on scene and are advising motorists heading south to avoid the area and use an alternate route at this time.

