More covid cases in Crestwood and Googong

FIVE new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Southern NSW today (November 1), four of which are in Queanbeyan.

Of the cases, two are in Queanbeyan, one is in Googong and one is in Crestwood.

The Crestwood case is linked to a known case while the others are under investigation.

Another case was also detected in the Yass Valley in the past 24 hours and is also under investigation.

It brings the total amount of cases in Southern NSW since the beginning of the current outbreak in June to 463, with two people currently hospitalised.

Daily case numbers across the entirety of NSW continue to fall, with 135 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.