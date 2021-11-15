More primary schools exposed to covid

MORE Canberra primary schools have been exposed to COVID-19 including Charles Weston School, Mount Rogers Primary School, Bonython Primary School and Duffy Primary School.
The schools join a list of others exposed to covid recently including: Canberra Girls Grammar School, St Clare’s College, Namadgi School, St Anthony’s Parish Primary School, Gordon Primary School, Wanniassa School, Ainslie School, Melrose High School, Orana Steiner School, Erindale College and Holy Family School.
