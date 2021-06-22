Motorists still to cough up fines despite wrong dates

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FINES handed out will still stand following a system error that affected speed cameras around the ACT issuing out infringement notices on the wrong date.

Software coding on 10 different cameras last year had failed to account for the leap day.

The error affected 623 motorists caught between February 29, 2020 and March 16, 2020.

Access Canberra only wrote to each fine recipient of the error in January 2021 to outline that the infringement notices are “legally valid and enforceable”.

But 75 motorists have yet to accept the infringements, contesting the notice process over licence or registration suspension, warning of suspension, and issuing of the infringement notice to another driver at the time of the offence other than the registered vehicle owner.

Matters that are disputed are referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Access Canberra that includes transport services for the ACT government has been given promises the errors on incorrect dates will not occur in the future.

“The system error, which occurred due to a third-party vendor system fault, was corrected once identified,” Access Canberra said in a statement.

The error was limited to the date on the infringement penalty notice.

Evidentiary photograph of detected incidents of speeding had the correct times and dates.

The devices also measured speed correctly “at all times”, Access Canberra said.

Access Canberra has commissioned an independent system check to provide “additional assurance” that all issues relating to the recording of the time and date on infringement notices have been fully rectified.

The outcomes of the assurance process will be made public.