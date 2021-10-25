New covid cases in Queanbeyan in Jerrabomberra

TWO cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Queanbeyan in the past 24 hours.
According to a Southern NSW Local Health District spokesperson today (October 25), one of the cases is in Queanbeyan and one is in Jerrabomberra.
Both are under investigation.
Another case was also reported in Nelligen, meaning that there have now been 424 cases of the virus reported throughout the Southern NSW Health District since the beginning of the current outbreak in June.
Two people in the district are currently in hospital with COVID-19.
State-wide, NSW reported 294 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply