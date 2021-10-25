New covid cases in Queanbeyan in Jerrabomberra

TWO cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Queanbeyan in the past 24 hours.

According to a Southern NSW Local Health District spokesperson today (October 25), one of the cases is in Queanbeyan and one is in Jerrabomberra.

Both are under investigation.

Another case was also reported in Nelligen, meaning that there have now been 424 cases of the virus reported throughout the Southern NSW Health District since the beginning of the current outbreak in June.

Two people in the district are currently in hospital with COVID-19.

State-wide, NSW reported 294 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.