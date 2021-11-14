New nature reserve plan released

THE ACT government’s new nature reserve management plan has been released today (November 15).

Minister for planning and land management Mick Gentleman said the ten year plan sets out goals to protect and enhance Canberra’s 39 parks and nature reserves.

As part of the plan there’s new rules for horse riding and bike riding in nature reserves, and stricter rules on where dogs are allowed to go.

“We have also worked closely with the Canberra community to develop a management plan that protects our iconic nature spaces, while providing the community with plenty of recreational opportunities close to home,” Mr Gentleman said.