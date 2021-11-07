Nine ACT schools affected by covid exposure

THERE are nine ACT schools currently managing positive cases of COVID-19.

Listed below are the schools affected by a COVID-19 exposure. The exposure may not affect the entire school or campus and if any action is required parents will receive communication directly from the school or ACT Health.

If a child’s school is identified as an exposure location, there is information on what to expect here.

ACT Health says that anyone whose child attends one of these schools listed below and hasn’t been contacted directly by the directorate, there is no further action to be taken.