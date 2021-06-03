NSW reveals more covid exposure sites

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE NSW government has added locations in Gundagai, Goulburn and Huskisson to its COVID-19 “sites of concern” list after more locations were connected to confirmed covid cases in Melbourne.

The announcement comes after a confirmed case of COVID-19 was potentially infectious when they were in Jervis Bay, Goulburn, Hyams Beach and Vincentia just over a week ago.

The person, who had an onset of symptoms on May 25, tested positive on Tuesday (June 1) in Melbourne.

NSW is now reporting exposure locations in Gundagai and Huskisson, which were visited between May 19-24.

All current sites of concern in NSW include:

Shell Coles Express Big Merino, 1/3 Sowerby Street, Goulburn , from 1.45pm-2.05pm, Wednesday, May 19, and 10am-11.30am, Monday, May 24.

Trapper’s Bakery, 4 Sowerby Street, Goulburn , 10am-11.30am, Monday, May 24.

The Coffee Pedaler, 136 Sheridan Street, Gundagai , 9.30am-11.15am, Wednesday, May 19.

5 Little Pigs, Shop 4-5 64 – 66 Owen Street, Huskisson , 8am-11.30am, Friday, May 21.

Huskisson Treasure Chest, 74 Owen Street, Huskisson, 11.30am-12pm, Friday, May 21.

Cooked Goose Cafe (formerly Hyams Beach Cafe), Hyams Beach , 76 Cyrus Street, 10am-12pm, Sunday, May 23.

Green Patch campground, Booderee National Park, Village Bay Road, Jervis Bay , all day, Sunday, May 23, and until 9am, Monday, May 24.

Coles, Vincentia Shopping Village), 21 The Wool Road, Vicentia , 12pm-1pm, Saturday, May 22, and 12pm-1pm, Sunday, May 23.

ACT Health is advising people in the ACT who have attended any of these close contact exposure locations to; contact ACT Health on 5124 6209: complete an online declaration form on the ACT’s COVID-19 website: get tested for COVID-19: and quarantine immediately for 14 days from the date they were last in the exposure location even if they get a negative test result.

“ACT residents who visited one of these exposure locations and who are not currently in the ACT should follow the advice of the jurisdiction they are in,” says an ACT Health spokesperson.

“If they must return to the ACT, they may need to seek an exemption to leave quarantine from the jurisdiction you are in. ACT Health is also asking ACT residents who are not in the ACT to seek an exemption from ACT Health prior to entering the ACT, so that we can assist you with your safe return to the ACT. Quarantine requirements will apply.

“Non-ACT residents who are planning to come to the ACT and have visited any of the NSW exposure locations during the dates and times specified, cannot enter the ACT without an approved exemption prior to arrival. The exemption form is available on the COVID-19 website. Quarantine requirements will also apply.”