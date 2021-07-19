Older people without smartphones struggling to check in

Share Canberra's trusted news:

OLDER people without smartphones are struggling to check-in to local businesses, says Jenny Mobbs, CEO of Council on the Ageing ACT.

“Lots of older people don’t have a smartphone, and we’re hearing that they’re being made to feel like an inconvenience to businesses,” she says.

“We’ve had people met with confusion, or made to wait while they find someone who knows what to do or to take their details.”

This has been echoed by letter-writer Jeanne O’Malley in this week’s Seven Days column, who wrote complaining of the loneliness of facing “an electronic wall of resistance” in managing the mandatory covid app sign in.

According to ACT Health, businesses have been asked to use their business account to check-in people who can’t do so electronically for any reason.

Both individuals and businesses are liable for a fine of up to $8000 if they don’t check in.

“Businesses must use their best endeavours to require all people entering the business to check in, this could include assisting people who don’t have a smartphone or data on their device by checking in on their behalf by using the business profile functionality in the app,” the website states.

As this may not be happening in practice, Jenny says that COTA has been advising its members to put the onus back on the business owners to take their details.

“Others have been making a business card of their own, to hand to businesses and say, ‘look I’ve been in your store and you need to document this’.”

“We’re also encouraging older people to get up to date, to get a smartphone, and offering computer literacy classes every Wednesday and Friday morning to get people online.”