Police called in to remove protestors from truck roofs

A SPECIALIST police team was called to Parliament House yesterday (May 12) to remove seven protestors from the roofs of two light trucks.

The protestors were removed between 1pm and 2.30pm after protesting for about six hours.

Nine people were charged with causing an unreasonable obstruction.

They all face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court.

