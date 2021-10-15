Police rescue drunken driver from flood water

A 48-year-old Queanbeyan man was breathalysed and arrested after his car was discovered by police stuck in flood water on the Molonglo River causeway on Briars Sharrow Road, Carwoola late yesterday afternoon (October 14).
The driver blew 0.141 at the Queanbeyan Police Station and NSW police say he is to be issued with a future court attendance notice for driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
In addition to the dangers of driving while intoxicated, police also reminded motorists of the dangers of flood waters and not to drive in them.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply