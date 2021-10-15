Police rescue drunken driver from flood water

A 48-year-old Queanbeyan man was breathalysed and arrested after his car was discovered by police stuck in flood water on the Molonglo River causeway on Briars Sharrow Road, Carwoola late yesterday afternoon (October 14).

The driver blew 0.141 at the Queanbeyan Police Station and NSW police say he is to be issued with a future court attendance notice for driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.

In addition to the dangers of driving while intoxicated, police also reminded motorists of the dangers of flood waters and not to drive in them.