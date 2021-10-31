Police target hoons in crackdown on dangerous driving

POLICE are warning Canberra car hoons they are about to crack down on dangerous driving across the capital.

ACT Police will be focusing their efforts this month to stamp out hoon driving and burnout activity.

It comes as 151 hooning offences were recorded in the ACT in May.

Detective Acting Inspector Paul Hutcheson said hooning occurs right across Canberra.

“Hooning is not confined to one, or even a handful of suburbs,” said Detective Acting Inspector Hutcheson.

“We know only a small number of drivers choose to indulge in this type of behaviour, but it is too many.

“In the past five years in the ACT, police have issued more than 4,000 cautions, infringements, and charges in more serious cases, and we know there have been more.”

As part of the month long operation, ACT Police will target a number of hoon hotspots, including an intersection in the Paddy’s River region.

“This intersection is one of several in the ACT that was identified as a burnout location,” Detective Acting Inspector Paul Hutcheson said.

“It has been resurfaced by the ACT Government with a special mix and anyone who tries to do a burnout here will very quickly shred their tyres.”

Anyone with information on dangerous driving or has video footage of hoon behaviour should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.