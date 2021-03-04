Prisons commissioner moves to security role

ACT Corrective Services commissioner Jon Peach will move to a new role within the Justice and Community Safety Directorate where he will coordinate security issues at a national level.

Outgoing ACT Corrective Services commissioner Jon Peach

Mr Peach was appointed prisons commissioner in 2017 where he oversaw a turbulent period at the Alexander Maconochie Centre, and will leave behind a prison system plagued by controversy.

Corrections Minister Mick Gentleman thanked Mr Peach for his efforts and wished him well in his new role.

Until a permanent replacement is found, ESA deputy commissioner Ray Johnson will take over the role.

“As ACT chief police officer and ESA deputy commissioner, Ray has demonstrated his commitment to keeping the Canberra community safe,” said Mr Gentleman.

“Ray’s work reviewing the 2019-20 bushfire season and leading ESA’s people and culture teams means he is well placed to carry forward reforms underway in corrections.

“This includes championing the needs of staff and ensuring corrections officers are well equipped and trained to safely perform their roles.”

Update: Prison’s new oversight committee comes at a cost

