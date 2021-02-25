Prison’s new oversight committee hands-off approach proves costly

Andrew Mathieson
Inside Alexander Maconochie Centre. Photo: by Andrew Finch

ACT taxpayers are set to pay a former Victorian police chief commissioner $2000 a day to tackle issues that has continued to plague Canberra’s prison system.

It has been revealed at the Estimates Hearings on Wednesday (February 24) the high price the government will cough up after Christina Nixon was named the new chair of the oversight committee to address ongoing systemic racism at the Alexander Maconochie Centre.

Ms Nixon was not short of spruiking the tough mission ahead since leaving the high-profile role of the first female chief commissioner of police in Australia.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the Minister for Corrections and committee members on the development of a blueprint for change to address these important issues,” Ms Nixon said.

“As chair of this oversight committee, I will take the lead role to ensure the representatives voices are heard and that support is available as we work towards building a culture of trust.”

The committee will bring together representatives from the Human Rights Commission, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups, Community and Public Sector Union, ACT Corrective Services, Justice and Community Safety directorate, official visitors and AMC.

Minister for Corrections Mick Gentleman said the oversight committee will meet for the first time next month to “address urgent changes and improvements”.

“The committee will immediately review current staffing levels and rostering practices while ensuring staff are adequately equipped with the tools and support to perform their roles effectively,” he said.

